Dec 15 Cvs Health Corp

* Guidance for adjusted eps reaffirmed for 2016 and 2017

* Expect to deliver approximately $700 to $750 million in annual savings across enterprise by 2021

* CVS Health Corp - reaffirmed its previous cash flow outlook for 2016

* Board has approved an 18 percent increase in annual dividend in 2017, an increase that translates to $2.00 per share

* CVS Health Corp - in 2017, company expects to deliver cash flow from operations of $7.7 billion to $8.6 billion

* Gaap diluted eps is now expected to be in range of $4.82 to $4.88 in 2016 and $5.02 to $5.18 in 2017

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S