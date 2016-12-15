Dec 15 International Healthway Corporation Ltd

* Signed a non- binding term sheet with a major international bank for a mezzanine loan of up to JPY 8 billion

* Estimated net proceeds from proposed Japan refinancing of approximately JPY 6 billion

* Net proceeds intended to be used substantially for repayment of group's borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )