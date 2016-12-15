BRIEF-Autek China to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 8 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
Dec 15 International Healthway Corporation Ltd
* Signed a non- binding term sheet with a major international bank for a mezzanine loan of up to JPY 8 billion
* Estimated net proceeds from proposed Japan refinancing of approximately JPY 6 billion
* Net proceeds intended to be used substantially for repayment of group's borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 8 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* Says it adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016, and decided to pay cash div 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016