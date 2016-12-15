MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17
DUBAI, May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc announces recommended cash offer for Sky Plc
* Twenty-First Century Fox-If effective date has not occurred before Dec. 31, 2017, Sky shareholders to get special dividend 10 pence/Sky share, payable in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President