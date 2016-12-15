Dec 15 CI Games SA :

* Revokes its decision to issue bonds; its projects have been granted over 7.3 million zlotys ($1.71 million) in subsidies under the GAMEINN program

* Previously in Dec., it informed about its plans to issue bonds of the nominal value of up to 15 million zlotys by the end of 2016

* CI Games and its peers, among them CD Projekt, were given subsidies on Dec. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2634 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)