BRIEF-Al Madina Investment divests it's enitre 8.64 pct stake in Al Madina Takaful
* Announces full divestment of co's 8.64 percent stake in Al Madina Takaful Source: (http://bit.ly/2pIw0yy) Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Chaoyue Group Ltd
* voluntary Announcement Strategic Cooperation Agreement
* unit entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with kasikornbank public company limited
* both parties will fully cooperate in fund settlement, electronic payment platform, cross-border trading of small and mid-size corporations and financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 17 China stocks fell slightly on Wednesday morning following a four-day rising run as concerns over tighter regulation and economic growth capped a rebound triggered by generous official help.