PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 TDC :
* Announces final results and pricing in relation to its tender offer to certain noteholders
* Repurchased notes will be cancelled
* Repurchased notes are nominal 200 million euros ($208.50 million) of 2018 notes and nominal GBP 125 million ($155.81 million) of 2023 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9592 euros) ($1 = 0.8022 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Looking to dampen impact from competition, falling hog prices