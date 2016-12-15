Dec 15 UMP:

* Transactions in relation to subscription of shares in UMP Healthcare China By NWS Subsidiary, Subscription Of Shares In UMP Healthcare (Beijing) By UMP Healthcare China, and Disposal Of UMP Management And UMP Management, termination Of subscription and purchase agreement

* Termination in which NWS subsidiary would have subscribed for 20% of UMP Healthcare

* UMP Healthcare China, UMP Healthcare (Beijing) enters subscription deal to subscribe 6,668 shares in UMP Healthcare (Beijing) for RMB32.3 million

* UMP Healthcare China and NWS subsidiary, among others, entered into UMP Healthcare China subscription agreement

* UMP Healthcare China, NWS subsidiary and UMP Healthcare (Beijing) entered into termination agreement

* NWS subsidiary to subscribe for 20 shares, 20% of enlarged issued share capital of UMP Healthcare China, at a consideration of RMB110 million