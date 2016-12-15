Dec 15 Elve SA :

* Announces that participated in public tender of ASDYS of total budget 3.5 million euros ($3.64 million) including VAT

* It has already been announced the decision to award the contract to the company

* The contract will be signed in the first quarter of 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)