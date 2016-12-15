PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Kuka AG :
* Sold its Systems US-Aerospace-Business to U.S. company Advanced Integration Technology, Inc
* For closing of tender offer approvals by U.S. Government authorities CFIUS (Committee On Foreign Investment In United States) and DDTC (Directorate Of Defense Trade Controls) are required
* Sale of Systems US-Aerospace-Business has to be seen in context of tender offer of Mecca International (BVI) Limited, a 100 pct subsidiary of Midea Group Co., Ltd. as of June 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Looking to dampen impact from competition, falling hog prices