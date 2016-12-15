Dec 15 Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook on Finland's banking system to stable from negative amid economic recovery and strengthened credit fundamentals

* Moody's on Finland banks says core earnings will likely remain under pressure from the low interest rate environment

* Moody's says funding and liquidity for Finnish banks will remain sound over the 12-18 month outlook period Source text: (bit.ly/2hzHrkO) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)