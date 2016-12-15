Dec 15 Heineken NV :

* To acquire Punch Taverns PLC pub portfolio

* Heineken UK will pay an aggregate consideration of 305.0 million pounds ($380.3 million) for the shares in Punch A and assumed intercompany debts due from Punch A to Punch Taverns PLC.

* Heineken UK intends to fully integrate these pubs into Star

* Transaction is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year following the acquisition