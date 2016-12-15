Dec 15 OEX SA :

* Its unit, PTI Sp. z o.o., signs agreement with Liberty Poland SA for cooperation on sale of products of Cyfrowy Polsat group by OEX unit

* The cooperation agreement concerns period from Jan. 1, 2017 until Dec. 31, 2021

* The agreement between PTI and Liberty Poland replaces the agreement signed with Polkomtel that was not prolonged in August