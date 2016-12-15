Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET
Japan's March core machinery orders disappoint, underscore fragile recovery
Dec 15 OEX SA :
* Its unit, PTI Sp. z o.o., signs agreement with Liberty Poland SA for cooperation on sale of products of Cyfrowy Polsat group by OEX unit
* The cooperation agreement concerns period from Jan. 1, 2017 until Dec. 31, 2021
* The agreement between PTI and Liberty Poland replaces the agreement signed with Polkomtel that was not prolonged in August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Japan's March core machinery orders disappoint, underscore fragile recovery
May 17Kingclean Electric Co Ltd : * Says it elects Ni Zugen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints Zhu Fuxian as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/SIh5TB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)