Japan's March core machinery orders disappoint, underscore fragile recovery
Dec 15 Huisheng International Holdings Ltd
* Proposes to raise hk$144.75 million by way of rights issue of 289.5 mn rights shares to qualifying shareholders at hk$0.50 per rights share
* Gross proceeds and net proceeds of rights issue will be approximately hk$144.75 million and hk$140.53 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17Kingclean Electric Co Ltd : * Says it elects Ni Zugen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints Zhu Fuxian as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/SIh5TB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)