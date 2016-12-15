Dec 15 Jeudan A/S :

* Expands investments in Frederiksstaden, Copenhagen

* Has signed agreement for acquisition of properties Bredgade 40, Bredgade 42 and Bredgade 45 in Copenhagen for total value of 655 million Danish crowns ($92 million)

* Acquisition does not change Jeudan's previously published expectations for 2016

(Gdynia Newsroom)