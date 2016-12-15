Dec 15 Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* Hospitality Invest enters into agreement for acquisition of 2.0 mln ordinary shares in Pioneer Property Group for purchase price of 101.8 Norwegian crowns ($11.74) per share

* Transfer is expected to be completed on or Dec. 20