BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment revises div payment plan for FY 2016 to pay cash 1.3 yuan/10 shares
* Says it adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016, and decided to pay cash div 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
Dec 15 El En SpA :
* Board resolved to appoint Paolo Salvadeo as general manager beginning Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016, and decided to pay cash div 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
May 17 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/L3rZs5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)