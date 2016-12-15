Dec 15 Sixt says

* Merger of DriveNow and car2go not an option for Sixt

* Sixt owns 50 pct of DriveNow. Any merger of DriveNow with another company would need approval from Sixt

* Has no knowledge of reported takeover talks

* Manager Magazin had reported that Daimler and BMW aim to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with U.S.-based ride-hailing service Uber.