BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment revises div payment plan for FY 2016 to pay cash 1.3 yuan/10 shares
* Says it adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016, and decided to pay cash div 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
Dec 15 Euromedis Groupe SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 17.2 million euros ($17.9 million)versus 17.3 million euros a year ago
* Confirms its objective of turnover of 100 million euros by 2017/2018
* Anticipates a 4 pct increase in consolidated sales, excluding external growth, for FY 2016/2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gFgtWO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9636 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/L3rZs5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)