Bank stocks, wage data push Australia shares down; NZ flat
May 17 Weak bank stocks pushed Australian shares down on Wednesday while poor wage growth data and a dip in consumer confidence dampened sentiment.
Dec 15 (Reuters) -
* Valeant CEO Joseph Papa says co has $30 billion debt and if there is inbound interest for Valeant's core businesses, they have to listen "at this time"- CNBC
May 17 Weak bank stocks pushed Australian shares down on Wednesday while poor wage growth data and a dip in consumer confidence dampened sentiment.
* Cloverdell Investment, affiliate of Warburg Pincus group, informed co of their proposal to sell up to 20 million shares held by them in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: