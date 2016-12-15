Dec 16 Hellaby Holdings Ltd -

* Hellaby provides half year guidance and advises shareholders not to accept Bapcor offer

* Recommendation remains not to accept revised Bapcor takeover offer of $3.60 per share

* Sees HY 17 group net profit after tax (npat) expected to be between $38.5 and $39.5 million

* HY 2017 sales are expected to be between $383 and $388 million

* Forecast half year trading EBITDA & EBIT and group NPAT are all inclusive of footwear restructuring costs of about $2.7 million incurred over six month

* HY 17 trading EBITDA is expected to be between $18 and $19 million

