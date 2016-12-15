Dec 16 Hellaby Holdings Ltd -
* Hellaby provides half year guidance and advises
shareholders not to accept Bapcor offer
* Recommendation remains not to accept revised Bapcor
takeover offer of $3.60 per share
* Sees HY 17 group net profit after tax (npat) expected to
be between $38.5 and $39.5 million
* HY 2017 sales are expected to be between $383 and $388
million
* Forecast half year trading EBITDA & EBIT and group NPAT
are all inclusive of footwear restructuring costs of about $2.7
million incurred over six month
* HY 17 trading EBITDA is expected to be between $18 and $19
million
* All figures in NZ$
