BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
Dec 15 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy Corp- On December 14, 2016, Bankruptcy Court entered an order authorizing early repayment of DIP obligations- SEC Filing
* Peabody Energy - Upon making payment, company's obligations under DIP credit agreement were satisfied in full and DIP credit agreement was terminated
* Peabody Energy Corp- On December 15, 2016, company repaid in full DIP obligations Source text: [bit.ly/2gOYeD1] Further company coverage:
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.