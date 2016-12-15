WRAPUP 4-Cyber attack eases, hacking group threatens to sell code
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
Dec 15 Accenture Plc :
* Accenture Plc - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pierre Nanterme's total 2016 compensation was $18.5 million versus $15.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hpRyKU) Further company coverage:
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
NEW YORK, May 16 The U.S. dollar index touched its lowest since early November on Tuesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data and concerns after political turmoil once again hit Washington.