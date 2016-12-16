Dec 16 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd -
* Multiple US states commenced legal proceedings in United
States District Court Of Connecticut against number of US
generic companies including Mayne
* Board continues to believe investigations and legal
proceedings will not have a material impact on its future
earnings
* US states allege co engaged in conduct in doxycycline
hyclate delayed-release market with heritage pharmaceuticals
that was anti- competitive
* No assurance can be given as to timing or outcome of
investigation or legal proceedings
