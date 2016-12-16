Dec 16 Serrano Ltd -

* Bankruptcy order has been made by court against Chia Wing Keong

* Refers to company's announcement on 17 nov in relation to bankruptcy proceedings against Chia Wing Keong initiated by bank of east asia

* Also refers to order made by court pertaining to bankruptcy proceedings

* Further announces that Chia Wing Keong will also cease to act as director in all other Singapore-incorporated companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: