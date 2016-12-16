Dec 15 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
* Agnico Eagle reports fatal accident at Kittila mine
* Agnico Eagle - accident occurred underground on level 325
of the mine, however, details and exact cause are not known at
this time
* Agnico Eagle - investigation has been initiated and the
company is working with the local authorities to determine the
exact cause of the incident
* Agnico Eagle - fatal accident involving an employee of a
local contractor has occurred at its Kittila mine in Northern
Finland on December 15, 2016
* Agnico Eagle - Kittila's mine rescue team was immediately
activated and emergency services personnel were called to the
site
