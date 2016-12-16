BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Mhm Metals Ltd
* Response to proposed takeover by mercantile investment company ltd
* Mhm metals- board notes there is no certainty that proposed offer will result in a formal offer or what terms of any such offer would be
* Mhm metals-board advises shareholders need not take any action until they and board have had an opportunity to consider a formal offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: