Dec 16 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says BHEL bags major order for IGBT-based traction converters from indian railways

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says deal valued at 2 billion rupees

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says traction converters shall be manufactured and supplied by BHEL's electronics division, bengaluru

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says order for supply of 118 sets of IGBT-based traction converters for 3 phase 6,000 HP electric locomotives