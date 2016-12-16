BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 National Australia Bank Ltd :
* written to customers migrated to Australia,on accounts established via bank's migrant banking team while they resided overseas
* error does not impact customers who set up an account in Australia
* email included customer information such as a name, address, email address, bsb and account number - website
* notified and working with industry regulators, including office of the Australian Information Commissioner and ASIC of error
* notified customers that email confirming their account had been established was also sent in error to incorrect email address
* says is reaching out to approximately 60,000 migrant banking customers to notify them about this error
* error caused by human error, identified following internal checks and as soon as co realised what had happened, co took action Source nab.co/2hBOCsJ Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: