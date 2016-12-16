Dec 16 National Australia Bank Ltd :

* written to customers migrated to Australia,on accounts established via bank's migrant banking team while they resided overseas

* error does not impact customers who set up an account in Australia

* email included customer information such as a name, address, email address, bsb and account number - website

* notified and working with industry regulators, including office of the Australian Information Commissioner and ASIC of error

* notified customers that email confirming their account had been established was also sent in error to incorrect email address

* says is reaching out to approximately 60,000 migrant banking customers to notify them about this error

* error caused by human error, identified following internal checks and as soon as co realised what had happened, co took action Source nab.co/2hBOCsJ