* Invests in MoneyPark and pushes ahead with digitisation

* Taking over 70 percent of shares of MoneyPark, bought shares for a total price of 107 million Swiss francs ($104.16 million)

* Acquisition is also an important step towards digitisation and an improved customer centricity as part of helvetia 20.20 strategy