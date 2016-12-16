Dec 16 Wolford AG :
* H1 revenue 67.62 million euros ($70.64 million) versus 79.24 million euros year ago
* H1 EBIT -8.24 million euros versus -0.28 million euros year ago
* H1 earnings after tax equaled -8.45 million euros compared to the prior year figure of
-0.90 million euros
* It will be a challenge to attain the communicated business targets in the light of the
company's revenue development in the first half of 2016/17
* Third quarter begins with slight upswing in revenues in november
($1 = 0.9573 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)