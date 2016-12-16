UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
Dec 16 Sirtex Medical Ltd
* Refers to investigation of concerns around ceo share trading
* Wong denies any wrong-doing concerning his share trading
* Results of that investigation are expected to be available in January 2017.
* Board engaged its legal advisers to coordinate an investigation into trading of shares in sirtex by its ceo, Gilman Wong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.