BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Catella AB :
* To invest in Munich and Nuremberg through new fund Catella BAVARIA
* Munich-based investment manager Catella Real Estate launches a new real estate fund, Catella BAVARIA
* Fund will focus on metropolitan areas of Munich and Nuremberg, with equity target of 250 million euros ($261.1 million)
* Intention is to acquire core and core+ properties valued at 5 million euros or more
Source text: bit.ly/2hr6jgy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: