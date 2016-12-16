Dec 16 Catella AB :

* To invest in Munich and Nuremberg through new fund Catella BAVARIA

* Munich-based investment manager Catella Real Estate launches a new real estate fund, Catella BAVARIA

* Fund will focus on metropolitan areas of Munich and Nuremberg, with equity target of 250 million euros ($261.1 million)

* Intention is to acquire core and core+ properties valued at 5 million euros or more

Source text: bit.ly/2hr6jgy

