Dec 16 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Reliance Infrastructure InvIT Fund files DRHP with SEBI

* RINFRA InvIT will own 10 toll road assets

* Says Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, UBS Securities are acting as global coordinators and book running lead managers.

* Proposed issue size of INR 30 billion

* Says InvIT Fund will have low leverage upon listing, providing debt capacity to finance future growth.

* Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited, is the investment manager to the InvIT Fund.

* SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities are acting as book running lead managers

* Proposed issue with an option to retain over-subscription upto 25 pct Source text: bit.ly/2hEbqYp Further company coverage: