Dec 16 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Reliance Infrastructure InvIT Fund files DRHP with SEBI
* RINFRA InvIT will own 10 toll road assets
* Says Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, UBS Securities are
acting as global coordinators and book running lead managers.
* Proposed issue size of INR 30 billion
* Says InvIT Fund will have low leverage upon listing,
providing debt capacity to finance future growth.
* Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited, is the
investment manager to the InvIT Fund.
* SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities are acting as book
running lead managers
* Proposed issue with an option to retain over-subscription
upto 25 pct
Source text: bit.ly/2hEbqYp
Further company coverage: