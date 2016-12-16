Dec 16 Cecep Costin New Materials Group
* As at date of announcement, total amount of borrowings
that have fallen due owed by co's subsidiaries in prc is about
rmb653.9 million
* As at date of announcement, total amount of borrowings
fallen due owed by co and its units in hong kong is about
hk$225.5 million
* Inside Information, Update On Financial Situation, First
Delisting Stage And Resumption Conditions
* A subsidiary of company in prc was unable to repay certain
borrowings of approximately rmb46.0 million
* "Company is currently assessing impact of above and any
potential default on other borrowings"
* Trading in shares of company will continue to be suspended
until further notice
