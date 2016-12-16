Dec 16 Cecep Costin New Materials Group

* As at date of announcement, total amount of borrowings that have fallen due owed by co's subsidiaries in prc is about rmb653.9 million

* As at date of announcement, total amount of borrowings fallen due owed by co and its units in hong kong is about hk$225.5 million

* Inside Information, Update On Financial Situation, First Delisting Stage And Resumption Conditions

* A subsidiary of company in prc was unable to repay certain borrowings of approximately rmb46.0 million

* "Company is currently assessing impact of above and any potential default on other borrowings"

