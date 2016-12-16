UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
Dec 16 QT Vascular Ltd
* Full ide approval to begin pivotal trial of its drug-coated balloon, chocolate touchtm
* FDA grants qt vascular full ide approval to begin pivotal trial of its drug-coated balloon, chocolate touchtm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.