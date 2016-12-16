Dec 16 Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd :
* Qtrly net profit 62.1 million rgt vs 70.6 mln rgt ; qtrly
revenue 1.45 bln rgt vs 1.43 bln rgt
* Directors expect the group to maintain its market share in
the NFO business.
* Volatility of global economic environment, weaker consumer
sentiments and rising costs continue to be challenging to
business of group
* "Directors expect NFO business to be challenging for
remaining quarters of financial year ending 30 april 2017"
* The board has declared a second interim single tier
dividend of 4 sen per share
* Remain cautious of possible impact from brexit
uncertainties on motor dealership segment for the remaining qtrs
of fy2017
Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2gS78hA]
