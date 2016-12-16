BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 IP Group Plc :
* Says IP Group Plc acquires Parkwalk, UK's largest EIS growth fund manager focused on university spin-outs
* Says has agreed to acquire Parkwalk Advisors Ltd for an initial consideration of 10 mln stg
* Says Parkwalk has raised over 100 mln stg to date with majority of funds coming from leading private wealth platforms
* Says Parkwalk will retain its existing investment team and investment decision-making independence post-acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: