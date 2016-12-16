Dec 16 Trinity Mirror Plc :
* Says trading update
* Says board is confident that performance for year will be
marginally ahead of expectations
* Sees net debt falling to around 35 mln stg by year end,
significantly better than expectations
* Sees group revenue on a like for like basis is expected
to fall by below 8 pct in Q4 compared to a decline of 9 pct in
Q3 and a decline of 8 pct in first half
* Publishing revenue is expected to fall by 8 pct in final
quarter with print declining by 10 pct and digital growing by 8
pct
* Says print advertising and circulation revenue is expected
to fall by 17 pct and 5 pct respectively.
* Classified digital revenues continue to remain under
pressure; expecting to deliver strong growth in digital display
and transactional revenue of 18 pct
* Says legal costs, will be higher and this has caused us to
increase provision for dealing with these historic matters by
11.5 mln stg
