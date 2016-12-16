Dec 16 Tata Sons Ltd
* Tata Sons -Ratan Tata, interim chairman, clarified that
there are no plans for his stepping down from chairmanship of
tata trusts at this point in time.
* Tata Sons - "Reference to media discussion with some
trustees relate to process being put in place for leadership
succession in trusts in future"
Source text - (Further to news reports that have appeared in the
media today, Mr. Ratan Tata, Interim Chairman, clarified that
there are no plans for his stepping down from the chairmanship
of the Tata Trusts at this point in time.
The reference to the media discussion with some Trustees relate
to the process being put in place for the leadership succession
in the Trusts in the future, to enable an ordered and smooth
transition of leadership.)
Further company coverage: