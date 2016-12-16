Dec 16 Spi Energy Co Ltd :

* SPI Energy Co., Ltd. acquired equity interest in 3.98 MW solar projects in Japan

* acquired 50% equity interest in two solar projects in Japan

* Says projects are expected to complete and connect to grid by Q3 of 2018

* Located about 50 kms east of Tokyo in Chiba Prefecture, each with capacity of 1.99 mw, are currently under construction

* Projects are eligible for feed-in-tariff for 20 years upon completion and connection to grid

* Projects are under certain power purchase agreement with Tokyo Electric Power Company

* Says company and EAG plans to sell its stakes in projects to a third party by Q1 of 2017