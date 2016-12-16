Dec 16 CCT Land Holdings Ltd
* announcement Regarding Disposal Of Shares And Convertible
Bonds Of The Company By The Substantial Shareholder
* informed by substantial shareholder, CCT FORTIS, that on
16 dec cct securities, unit of cct fortis, disposed of aggregate
of 14bln shares
* cct securities also disposed convertible bonds with
aggregate principal amount of hk$495.7 million to certain
investors
* convertible bonds with aggregate principal amount of
hk$495.7 million which are convertible at existing conversion
price of hk$0.01 per conversion share
* Board does not expect that disposal will have any material
adverse effect on operations of group.
