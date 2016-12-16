BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Seal Incorporated Bhd
* Co with its units entered into settlement agreement with sovereign paramount sdn, sierra bonus sdn and sulaiman bin ahmad
* Agreement pursuant to an originating summon and a notice of discontinuance filed by sovereign paramount
* Settlement is not expected to have any material effect on earnings of seal and its units for financial year ending 30 june 2017 Source text for (bit.ly/2gIlzSd) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: