BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Link Real Estate Investment Trust
* Disposal Of Properties
* link (through vendor) entered into accepted tender documents for disposal of properties.
* Aggregate consideration of hk$3.64 billion for disposal
* Net proceeds from disposals of approximately hk$3.59 billion
* manager does not expect disposals to have any material impact on financial position of link Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: