Dec 16 GulfMark Offshore Inc

* GulfMark Offshore says on Dec 15, co entered into amendment no. 1 to securities purchase agreement dated nov 23 with MFP Partners, Franklin Mutual Advisers

* Amendment includes adding an additional six month extension option to new revolving credit facility

* Agreement amendment includes increase size of new revolving credit facility from $100 million to $115 million

* GulfMark Offshore says as per amendment no. 1, co to issue, sell 50,000 shares of series a convertible preferred stock for cash purchase price of $50 million