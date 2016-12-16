Dec 16 GulfMark Offshore Inc
* GulfMark Offshore says on Dec 15, co entered into
amendment no. 1 to securities purchase agreement dated nov 23
with MFP Partners, Franklin Mutual Advisers
* Amendment includes adding an additional six month
extension option to new revolving credit facility
* Agreement amendment includes increase size of new
revolving credit facility from $100 million to $115 million
* GulfMark Offshore says as per amendment no. 1, co to
issue, sell 50,000 shares of series a convertible preferred
stock for cash purchase price of $50 million
