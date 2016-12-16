BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Antofagasta Plc :
* Twin metals Minnesota mining leases
* Twin metals Minnesota mining leases-renewal denied by U.S. Federal Government
* U.S. Forest service and U.S. BLM have denied renewal of two of units long-held federal mining leases in iron range region of north-eastern Minnesota
* Says twin metals believes denial of leases is inconsistent with federal law
* Twin metals is in early stages of developing a proposal for an underground copper-nickel mining project in region
* While twin metals is assessing impact of agencies' lease renewal decision, it is committed to progressing project and will continue to pursue legal avenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: