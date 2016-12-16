BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy)
Dec 16 Emperor International Holdings Ltd
* tenderer has received acceptance of offer in relation to tender submitted by it for purchase of properties
* purchase of the properties subject to the existing tenancies at the purchase price of hk$728.8 million
* tenderer or purchaser is actmore estate limited, unit of company; vendor link properties limited Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)