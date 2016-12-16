BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Global Dividend Growers Income Fund -
* A special distribution will be made to holders of record as at close of business on December 31, 2016
* It is expected that special distribution will be approximately $0.30 per unit
* Special distribution is in addition to regular monthly distributions of $0.055 per trust unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: