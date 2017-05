Dec 16 Amplefield Ltd

* Subsidiary, Amplefield Development, Inc. Has entered into sale and purchase agreements with Amplefield Land (Philippines), Inc.

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for financial year ended 30 september 2017.

* Purchaser agreed to purchase 16 units of factory buildings situated in amplefield sme park

* Aggregate consideration for assets shall be s$23.4 million