Dec 16 Reserve Bank of India:
* Special measures upto March 31, 2017: Rationalisation of
merchant discount rate (MDR) for transactions upto INR 2000
* Says for transactions upto 1000 rupees MDR shall be capped
at 0.25% of the transaction value
* For transactions above 1000 rupees and upto 2000 rupees ,
MDR shall be capped at 0.5% of the transaction value
* Measures shall not apply to ATM transactions
* Measures shall come into effect from January 1, 2017 and
shall be applicable till March 31, 2017
* In intervening period, RBI will review framework for
charges for electronic payment transactions, in consultation
with the stakeholders.
Source text: bit.ly/2hEUdOn