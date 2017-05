Dec 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - special measures upto March 31, 2017 : rationalisation of customer charges for IMPS, UPI & USSD

* RBI - measures shall come into effect from January 1, 2017 and shall be applicable till march 31, 2017

* RBI-As temporary measure, decided all participating banks, prepaid payment instrument issuers to not levy charges on customers for transactions upto  1000 settled on IMPS, USSD,UPI systems Source text - (bit.ly/2hCzD1L)